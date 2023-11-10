Menu

Crime

1 arrested after assault call leads to North Vancouver police standoff

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 4:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Emergency Response Team deployed in North Vancouver'
Emergency Response Team deployed in North Vancouver
The Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team was called to a standoff in North Vancouver on Friday. RCMP said one person was ultimately arrested safely.
North Vancouver RCMP says one person was arrested Friday following a standoff with heavily armed police.

Officers were called to a reported assault with a weapon around 4 a.m. at home on Takaya Place, the Mounties said in a media release.

A victim taken to hospital from the scene but information on their condition was not immediately available.

RCMP said the suspect remained inside the home, refusing to cooperate with police. The Lower Mainland Integrated Emergncy Response Team was called in, and police said they were able to “safely” arrest the suspect around 11:15 a.m.

The RCMP are not looking for any other suspects and said there was no further risk to the public.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

