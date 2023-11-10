Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

MPI provides update as it works through post-strike backlog

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 4:30 pm
Manitoba Public Insurance says several categories of driver tests have been rescheduled. Appointments for estimating and adjusting insurance claims will reopen on Nov. 13. View image in full screen
Manitoba Public Insurance says several categories of driver tests have been rescheduled. Appointments for estimating and adjusting insurance claims will reopen on Nov. 13. Global News / File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) says it’s working to restore services for customers after a two-month long strike.

The agency and 1,700 employees now back on the job are dealing with a backlog that includes a queue for 15,000 drivers tests.

MPI released an update Friday on its path back to normalcy.

Driver Testing

MPI said all cancelled Class 1-6, Air Brake knowledge tests and Class 2-5 road tests have been rescheduled. The agency is getting in touch with applicants to provide more details.

New knowledge test and road test appointments are now available to all and can be booked in person, by phone or — for Class 5 and 6 tests — online, though MPI said Class 6 are seasonally unavailable at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency is still working on Class 1 tests in Winnipeg and said it will share details when it can.

Estimating and Adjusting

The insurance company said it is prioritizing customers with cancelled estimating appointments on a first-come, first-serve basis.

As with the road tests, MPI is directly contacting customers — as required — who filed a claim to schedule estimating appointments.

MPI also said estimating and adjusting appointments for all new claims will resume on Nov, 13.

Regular updates will continue to be posted on MPI’s website.

Click to play video: 'MPI workers back on the job, facing backlog of 15,000 driving tests'
MPI workers back on the job, facing backlog of 15,000 driving tests
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices