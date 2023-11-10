MPI provides update as it works through post-strike backlog

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) says it’s working to restore services for customers after a two-month long strike.

The agency and 1,700 employees now back on the job are dealing with a backlog that includes a queue for 15,000 drivers tests.

MPI released an update Friday on its path back to normalcy.

Driver Testing

MPI said all cancelled Class 1-6, Air Brake knowledge tests and Class 2-5 road tests have been rescheduled. The agency is getting in touch with applicants to provide more details.

New knowledge test and road test appointments are now available to all and can be booked in person, by phone or — for Class 5 and 6 tests — online, though MPI said Class 6 are seasonally unavailable at this time.

The agency is still working on Class 1 tests in Winnipeg and said it will share details when it can.

Estimating and Adjusting

The insurance company said it is prioritizing customers with cancelled estimating appointments on a first-come, first-serve basis.

As with the road tests, MPI is directly contacting customers — as required — who filed a claim to schedule estimating appointments.

MPI also said estimating and adjusting appointments for all new claims will resume on Nov, 13.

Regular updates will continue to be posted on MPI’s website.