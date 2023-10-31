Menu

MGEU says tentative agreement reached with MPI to end lengthy strike

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted October 31, 2023 10:40 pm
Union members were back on the picket line Tuesday after overwhelmingly rejecting their latest contract offer from Manitoba Public Insurance. Now in its 10th week, this is the longest Manitoba Government and General Employees Union (MGEU) strike since the 1990s. View image in full screen
Union members were back on the picket line Tuesday after overwhelmingly rejecting their latest contract offer from Manitoba Public Insurance. Now in its 10th week, this is the longest Manitoba Government and General Employees Union (MGEU) strike since the 1990s. Global News
MPI workers on strike for more than two months could soon be back on the job.

The union representing workers announced Tuesday night a tentative agreement has been reached with Manitoba Public Insurance, and members will vote on the new deal.

“We are pleased that our bargaining committee and MPI were able to reach an agreement that will help all members catch up and keep up with the rising cost of living,” MGEU President Kyle Ross said. “This is an agreement that we are proud to recommend to our members.”

This comes one day after MGEU members rejected another offer from MPI, which led them back to the picket line Tuesday morning.

But shortly after, the two sides headed back to the bargaining table and came to the tentative agreement.

A meeting will be held with members Wednesday and they will vote on the agreement between 12-6 p.m.

It includes total wage increases of 13 per cent over four years, a one-time, lump sum signing bonus of $1,800 per full-time employee, and two weeks of recognition pay.

More than 60 per cent of members would also receive an additional 3.5 per cent over the tenure of the contract.

The strike began August 28 and the MGEU says it is the longest strike it has been involved in since the 1990s.

 

