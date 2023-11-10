Humboldt, Sask. resident wins $1 million jackpot

See more sharing options

Darlene Budz from Humboldt, Sask., is $1 million richer after winning the grand jackpot on Vault Breaker at Pioneer Hotel.

“I froze completely,” said Budz while explaining the moment she won. “I just stared at the screen. I knew what I was seeing, but it was still stunning.”

Budz said she and her husband were excited about the financial freedom that will come with the winnings.

“My husband was on a different machine in the building and didn’t know what happened.”

“He just kept playing his machine,” Budz added.

She won a total of $1,032,450.91 on Tuesday.