Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Humboldt, Sask. resident wins $1 million jackpot

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 3:08 pm
Darlene Budz is $1 million richer after winning the Vault Breaker grand jackpot on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Darlene Budz is $1 million richer after winning the Vault Breaker grand jackpot on Tuesday. Western Canada Lottery Corporation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Darlene Budz from Humboldt, Sask., is $1 million richer after winning the grand jackpot on Vault Breaker at Pioneer Hotel.

“I froze completely,” said Budz while explaining the moment she won. “I just stared at the screen. I knew what I was seeing, but it was still stunning.”

Budz said she and her husband were excited about the financial freedom that will come with the winnings.

“My husband was on a different machine in the building and didn’t know what happened.”

Trending Now

“He just kept playing his machine,” Budz added.

She won a total of $1,032,450.91 on Tuesday.

 

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices