Humboldt, Sask. resident wins $1 million jackpot

Darlene Budz from Humboldt, Sask., is $1 million richer after winning the grand jackpot on Vault Breaker at Pioneer Hotel.
“I froze completely,” said Budz while explaining the moment she won. “I just stared at the screen. I knew what I was seeing, but it was still stunning.”
Budz said she and her husband were excited about the financial freedom that will come with the winnings.
“My husband was on a different machine in the building and didn’t know what happened.”
Trending Now
“He just kept playing his machine,” Budz added.
She won a total of $1,032,450.91 on Tuesday.
More on Canada
- Worried about the kids’ pain med supply? Likely ‘minimal’ issues this year: experts
- 2.2M mortgage holders will face ‘interest rate shock’ in next 2 years: CMHC
- Engineers Canada urges Alberta to reconsider change to rules around ‘engineer’ title
- The story of a new N.B. roundabout and a stray utility pole that got in the way
Comments