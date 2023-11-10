Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Bomb threats under investigation by Quebec police, money demanded

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 10, 2023 3:10 pm
A Quebec City police car is seen in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
A Quebec City police car is seen in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec City police say they are investigating after numerous reports of threatening emails were sent to various locations on Friday, including a school.

In a news release, police said they received a call from a local school at 7:45 a.m..

Officials at the school say they received an email warning of a bomb and demanding payment, police said.

Officers were then sent to the school and the area was contained.

“Verifications” were carried out and the email “analyzed,” police said.

“No explosive device was located,” they also said.

Police, however, say they received several more calls about the same email that was allegedly sent to other locations in Quebec City.

Story continues below advertisement

Police didn’t specify what other places were targeted, or how many.

Similar bomb threats have recently been reported in other parts of the province and and the country.

Meanwhile in Trois-Rivières, Que. located roughly half way between Montreal and Quebec City, police responded to a bomb threat at a private college just before noon.

Trois-Rivières police spokesperson Stéphanie Côte said the threat — also received in an email — prompted the evacuation of the school.

More on Crime

Police were unable to confirm whether the threat also came with a ransom.

Côté said no threats were found and students were allowed to re-enter by 1:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing Côté said, with the Sûreté du Québec’s cybercrime unit taking the lead.

The SQ also confirmed in the afternoon it was a provincewide trend and that it was investigating the incident.

The SQ said businesses, schools, reservation platforms and various other organizations were targeted.

Trending Now

“We are asking that organisations, establishments or  individuals not respond to this email,” the release reads. “If you are targeted by this type of email, we invite you to contact your local police department.”

Story continues below advertisement

At the beginning of the month, several schools across Ontario were evacuated following emailed bomb threats. Some schools remained closed for several days as police carried out investigations.

Click to play video: 'Numerous Ontario schools receive bomb threats'
Numerous Ontario schools receive bomb threats

The OPP said at the time it wasn’t clear if the bomb threats received by schools across the province were connected.

— With files from Global News’ Isaac Callan and Sawyer Bogdan

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices