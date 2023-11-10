Sask. gov’t program to give free counselling to youth, children launches in Moose Jaw

Send this page to someone via email

Children and youth in the Moose Jaw area can now access support and counselling services for free and they will be connected to any ongoing supports they may need.

That’s all thanks to a new initiative announced by the Government of Saskatchewan, which is providing annual funding of $1.7 million to Family Services Saskatchewan to expand its Rapid Access Counselling Program.

The announcement was made Friday in Moose Jaw, which is the newest Saskatchewan community to launch this initiative.

“Connecting young people to timely and accessible counselling services is an important step to address the mental health issues many children and youth are facing today,” Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod said in a media release.

“(The) expansion of rapid access counselling to children and youth is a good example of how more people are getting the help they need, which is a key focus of our new Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions.”

Tara Jones, executive director of Moose Jaw Family Services, said her organization is excited for this program launch to cater Moose Jaw and surrounding areas.

“This service is designed to address the unique mental health needs of our children and youth while providing support to their families,” Jones said in a media release. “Thanks to the funding we’ve received, we can offer this important service at no cost to families.”

So far this year, counselling services for children and youth have been introduced in Regina, Saskatoon, Weyburn, Estevan, Carlyle, Oxbow, North Battleford, Yorkton and Prince Albert. The program will be launched in more communities in the coming weeks, the government said.