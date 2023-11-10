Calgary police seek man wanted on 17 outstanding warrants

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are turning to the public for help locating a man wanted on 17 outstanding warrants.

Justin Franson-Lodoen is wanted for aggravated assault and failing to comply with a release order.

The 33-year-old was released from custody on Oct. 12.

On Nov. 1, he is accused of assaulting a person causing serious injuries.

Franson-Lodoen is described as about six feet tall and 180 pounds, with a medium build, black hair, brown eyes and a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm, along with several tattoos on his left arm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Calgary police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.