Crime

Canada-wide warrant issued for teen sought in fatal shooting of casino security guard

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 12:59 pm
Durham Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 17-year-old boy following the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. View image in full screen
Durham Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 17-year-old boy following the shooting death of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month. Global News
A 17-year-old male is wanted for second-degree murder following the fatal shooting of a security guard at a Pickering casino last month, according to police.

During a media update on Wednesday, Durham Regional Police said they issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 17-year-old wanted in connection with the shooting.

Officers were called to the Pickering Casino Resort around 5 a.m. on Oct. 9 after an armed person was reported to be inside the casino.

Police found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the casino was evacuated, and life-saving measures were performed on the victim.

The victim was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he later died, according to police. He was identified as 34-year-old Michael Ferdinand, who worked as a security guard at the resort.

Story continues below advertisement

Police identified Tyjae Nosworthy-Smith, 17, of no fixed address, as a suspect in the shooting. Police obtained a court order allowing them to name the teen and distribute his image, even though his identity would usually be protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators said the teen has ties to the Driftwood area, located near Jane Street and Finch Ave West in Toronto.

The teen is described as five feet eight inches tall, 110 pounds, and with a tattoo on his left elbow of the word “Chantel.” Police say he goes by the nickname “Baby2.”

Trending Now

Police released photos of the teen.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they believe the teen is armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately, and not to approach him. Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can contact the Durham Regional Police homicide unit.

