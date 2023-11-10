Despite boycott, ‘vast majority’ of Western women’s hockey team members want to finish season

The “vast majority” of the Western Mustangs women’s hockey team said they’re ready to hit the ice, despite a boycott threat made last week by some members.

The university conducted a confidential survey of the team earlier this week, according to John Doerksen, Western’s vice provost of students, who said that the results revealed that most players wanted to continue their season.

The survey follows a letter that was written to president Alan Shepard over the reinstatement of head coach Candice Moxley.

“Beginning last week, we have had several meetings with the team to discuss Coach Moxley’s return, providing a reasonable period of time for the players to consider this information and ask questions,” Doerksen wrote in a statement. “During our meeting on Nov. 7, we explained it had come to our attention that the letter sent to President Shepard was not shared with or endorsed by the entire team.”

The letter, which Doerksen said was not signed, resulted in the university “wanting to give each of the players time to reflect, speak with those closest to them, and have the opportunity to confidentially signal their intentions for the remainder of the season.”

Moxley, as well as the school’s strength and conditioning coach, Jeff Watson, have been under scrutiny following an investigation that began earlier this year in response to complaints and allegations of misconduct made by players of the team.

In the initial letter, some of the players highlighted that the team couldn’t trust the independent third party, London lawyer Elizabeth Hewitt, who was asked to determine if Moxley or Watson committed any misconduct or violated any aspects of Western’s non-discrimination and harassment policy, as she had ties to the university.

Hewitt interviewed 45 people over the course of her investigation, confirming some of the allegations against Watson, but determined that the allegations against Moxley were unsubstantiated. Moxley has been allowed to return to the role of head coach while Watson parted ways with the school on Nov. 1.

Members of the team alleged that Moxley pressured them to play through serious injuries, threatening to bench any noncompliant players, and dismissed players needing assistance with their mental health.

They also said that formal complaints were first made in February 2022, but that “they were not taken seriously by staff and had no follow-up.”

In the updated statement released by Doerksen on Thursday, he said that they asked players to respond to the survey by Wednesday at 4 p.m. “due to the need to plan for this weekend’s games.”

“At Tuesday’s meeting, when some players asked if they could have more time to process the information, they were told they could take all the time they need. The survey remains open,” he said.

However, Doerksen confirmed that “the vast majority of student-athletes have indicated their intentions to continue playing for the 2023/24 season.”

“A full and independent investigation was conducted determining there was no breach of Western’s policy. As such, the team is moving forward with Candice Moxley as Coach and additional supports in place, including new safety sport measures,” he said.

“We recognize this has been a difficult time for our women’s hockey team. Providing them with a positive and supportive experience continues to be our focus.”

As outlined in the initial letter from members of the team, some players asked for another investigation into Coach Moxley and that it be conducted by an independent firm with no relation to Western, past or present.

They also requested that the investigation be “completely transparent” and that a toll-free line be established, which former and current athletes can use to file anonymous reports for the investigation.

No confirmation was provided as to whether or not another investigation will take place.

According to the statement, Doerkson said that Laura Misener, professor and director of Western’s School of Kinesiology, is being appointed senior advisor on Safe Sport.

Additionally, Louise Koza, director of health, safety and employee well-being at western, will act as an athlete liaison dedicated to the women’s hockey team.

“We also shared contact information with the team regarding additional staff supports,” Doerkson added. “As Coach Moxley transitions back to the bench, she is fully committed to putting her all into leading and supporting the team.

“We are committed to providing our student-athletes with a safe and positive experience. We will be working in close partnership with the women’s hockey team, coaches and staff in the weeks ahead to ensure student-athletes have the best assistance and care possible,” he concluded.

The women’s team is scheduled to play at the Thompson Arena against the Windsor Lancers on Saturday at 3 p.m., and the Queen’s Gaels on Sunday at 3 p.m.

– with files from Global News’ Benjamin Harrietha.