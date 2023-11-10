Montreal’s popular Orchard pub and grill chain drops ‘Ye Olde’ from name

Send this page to someone via email

The Ye Olde Orchard is no more. The popular pub and grill restaurant chain now goes by simply Orchard.

After 27 years, the flagship pub on Monkland Avenue recently had a new sign installed over the door.

The sign reads “Maison publique Orchard pub and grill” in compliance with the province’s new language laws for businesses.

After multiple threats of fines from the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) last spring, the franchise has removed the words ‘Ye Olde’ from its main signage in compliance.

“The name is simply ‘Orchard,’ not ‘Orchard public house,'” Joseph Pilotte, co-owner of Orchard Group said.

Pilotte says the distinction was put on the sign in reference to the English writing of ‘pub and grill.’

The OQLF told Global News in a statement that it has never asked the pub to change its name to Le Vieux Verger instead of Ye Olde Orchard, but instead that the pub needs to add a French descriptor to its sign such a restaurant or brasserie — it’s up to the business to decide.

Pilotte also said this is not a name change but simply a dropping of the contested English words on the sign.

While some original signs remain that read “Ye Olde Orchard,” all of the main signs have been changed at all eight locations.

Each location is identified by the region or area in which it is situated, something that was in the plans, according to Pilotte.

“This has accelerated the process,” Pilotte.

The establishments in Pointe-Claire, for example, are called “PC village Orchard” and “Kelly’s Orchard.”

Beginning June 1, 2025, French will have to appear in a notably more prominent way when a brand is displayed on a public sign that can be seen from the outside of a store.