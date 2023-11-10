Menu

Crime

Vehicle damaged following workplace dispute at west-end Guelph business

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 10, 2023 10:52 am
Guelph police say a woman has been charged after a vehicle was damaged. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a woman has been charged after a vehicle was damaged. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say a woman faces charges after a car was seen on video being damaged following an argument with a co-worker.

Investigators said the two have worked together for approximately two years at a business in the city’s west end and they were recently involved in an altercation.

On Thursday, the suspect met with management to learn how her co-worker would be punished but she was dissatisfied with the outcome, police said.

Moments later, police said the suspect walked past a 2022 Tesla and scratched it after dragging something along the side of the vehicle.

The car’s on-board camera reportedly captured the incident.

A 57-year-old will appear in a Guelph court on Feb. 9.

