Vehicle damaged following workplace dispute at west-end Guelph business

Guelph police say a woman faces charges after a car was seen on video being damaged following an argument with a co-worker.
Investigators said the two have worked together for approximately two years at a business in the city’s west end and they were recently involved in an altercation.
On Thursday, the suspect met with management to learn how her co-worker would be punished but she was dissatisfied with the outcome, police said.
Moments later, police said the suspect walked past a 2022 Tesla and scratched it after dragging something along the side of the vehicle.
The car’s on-board camera reportedly captured the incident.
A 57-year-old will appear in a Guelph court on Feb. 9.
- Ontario woman ‘yelling and crying for help’ during violent dog attack at condo
- Property dig fails to find traces of woman who disappeared 51 years ago: Ontario police
- Most Wanted: Edmonton firearms unit helping unlock new details in mass shooting
- Two Jewish schools hit by gunfire in Montreal, Trudeau condemns actions
Comments