How to honour veterans in Simcoe County this Remembrance Day

To honour those who have served our county, communities across Simcoe County will be holding ceremonies to commemorate Remembrance Day.

Barrie

The City of Barrie is inviting the public to visit the Remembrance Day Vigil at Memorial Square, hosted on Friday, Nov. 10 from 7 p.m. to midnight, and on Saturday Nov., 11 from 6 to 9:30 a.m. Five cadets in rotating shifts will stand vigil at the Cenotaph in Memorial Square.

The City also invites the public to participate in the Remembrance Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday at 10 a.m. The parade will start along Dunlop Street at Mulcaster and march to the Five Points intersection halting in front of the Cenotaph in Memorial Square for the ceremony.

Two minutes of silence will be observed at 11 a.m. followed by the ceremony and laying of wreaths.

To facilitate the Remembrance Day Ceremony and Parade, the following road closures with no on-street parking will be in effect from 6 a.m. to approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday:

Dunlop Street from Clapperton Street to Mulcaster Street

Dunlop Street from Mulcaster Street to Poyntz Street

Owen Street from Collier Street to Dunlop Street

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Saturday Mulcaster Street from Collier Street to Dunlop Street, and Mulcaster Street from Dunlop Street to Lakeshore Mews will be temporarily closed to allow the parade to pass safely through the intersection at Dunlop Street and Mulcaster Street.

If members of the community, local organizations or businesses would like to lay a wreath at the Memorial Square Cenotaph, they are asked to make arrangements in advance with the Legion. Following the ceremony, wreaths will be respectfully placed at the Cenotaph. Wreaths will be removed on November 14 at 2 p.m.

Innisfil

Community members are invited to commemorate the sacrifices of Canadian veterans at Remembrance Day ceremonies happening across Innisfil.

The Innisfil Remembrance Day Committee helps organize the annual service at Town Hall to provide an opportunity for residents to pause and reflect on the role that Innisfil’s citizens have played in protecting and preserving Canada’s freedoms in times of war, conflict and peace.

Services are taking place at the:

Cookstown Cenotaph (20 Church Street) – Sunday, November 5 at 11 a.m.

Innisfil Town Hall (2101 Innisfil Beach Road) – Friday, November 10 at 10:50 a.m.

Ahmadiyya Muslin Jama’At – Innisfil Chapter (4073 4th Line) – Friday, November 10 at 1:45 p.m.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 547 Lefroy/Belle Ewart (1017 Robinson Street) – Saturday, November 11 at 11 a.m.

Sandycove Acres Veterans Association at the Cenotaph (43 Weeping Willow Drive) – Sunday, November 12 at 2:00 p.m.

“We invite all members of the community to join us as we gather for Remembrance Day services at Town Hall and other locations in Innisfil,” says Mayor Lynn Dollin. “I hope all residents will take a moment to pause and honour the service, courage and sacrifice of our veterans and current members of the Canadian Forces.”

In recognition of Veterans’ Week (November 5-11) and Remembrance Day, visitors to the Innisfil ideaLAB & Library will notice a cut-out silhouette of a soldier at each branch surrounded with laser-cut poppies. On these poppies, visitors are invited to write the name of a veteran or loved one who is currently serving in the armed forces, or a few words of thanks or remembrance.

Bradford West Gwillimbury

The Bradford Legion Remembrance Day Parade and Cenotaph Service will happen on Saturday, Nov., 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the Holland Marsh Square Plaza on 115 Back St.

The Bradford Legion invites residents of the Town of BWG to come together and honour our veterans in a solemn Remembrance Day Parade and Cenotaph Service. This important day allows us to pay our respects to the brave men and women who sacrificed so much for our country.

Orillia

The local Legion is happy to announce that the annual Remembrance Day ceremony returns to the Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospitals cenotaph on Saturday Nov., 11. The service starts at 10:40AM.

