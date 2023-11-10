Woman in life-threatening condition after stabbing in south Etobicoke

Toronto police say a woman has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in south Etobicoke on Friday morning.
Police said the stabbing happened just after 6 a.m. near The Queensway and Kipling Avenue.
A woman was found with a stab wound and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.
Officers have taken one person into custody.
Police did not release any further information on the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.
Trending Now
More on Crime
- Father, child killed in ‘serious, targeted’ shooting at shopping complex in southeast Edmonton
- Ontario woman ‘yelling and crying for help’ during violent dog attack at condo
- Two Jewish schools hit by gunfire in Montreal, Trudeau condemns actions
- Accused Paul Pelosi attacker was fueled by conspiracies, defence says at trial
Comments