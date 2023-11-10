Woman in life-threatening condition after stabbing in south Etobicoke

See more sharing options

Toronto police say a woman has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in south Etobicoke on Friday morning.

Police said the stabbing happened just after 6 a.m. near The Queensway and Kipling Avenue.

A woman was found with a stab wound and was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Officers have taken one person into custody.

Police did not release any further information on the circumstances leading up to the stabbing.

