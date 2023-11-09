Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Tuberculosis case detected at University of Victoria

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 6:56 pm
The Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria is shown in an electron micrograph image. View image in full screen
The Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria is shown in an electron micrograph image. Janice Carr / Centre of Disease Control
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The University of Victoria has notified students and staff of a case of tuberculosis within its campus community.

In a notice published on its website, the university said the affected person has been self isolating since they were diagnosed.

People believed to have been in close contact with them have also been notified, with screening details and other key information, said UVic.

Click to play video: 'World TB Day and Tuberculosis in Manitoba'
World TB Day and Tuberculosis in Manitoba

Everyone who needs to be screened has already been notified, it added.

Story continues below advertisement

“While the risk of transmission is low, UVic is working closely with Island Health on protocols to identify, screen and treat those who may have been exposed,” the university said.

“We want to assure students, faculty, staff, parents and guardians that the university and Island Health are taking active steps to respond to this situation and support the university community.”

Tuberculosis is caused by a slow-growing bacteria that typically affects the lungs, and can be spread by coughing, sneezing, laughing or singing.

Click to play video: 'Tuberculosis outbreak in northern Saskatchewan sees cases with ‘devastating outcomes’'
Tuberculosis outbreak in northern Saskatchewan sees cases with ‘devastating outcomes’
Trending Now

Many people who are exposed to TB bacteria develop a TB infection, but do not develop symptoms as their immune system responds, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

That infection, however, can sometimes develop into TB Disease, at which point they become ill and infectious.

Story continues below advertisement

While TB Disease can be fatal, fortunately it can also be treated and cured, according to the BCCDC.

British Columbia recorded 315 cases of TB in 2020, the last year the BCCDC published an annual report on the disease.

 

 

More on Health
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices