Tuberculosis case detected at University of Victoria

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Victoria has notified students and staff of a case of tuberculosis within its campus community.

In a notice published on its website, the university said the affected person has been self isolating since they were diagnosed.

People believed to have been in close contact with them have also been notified, with screening details and other key information, said UVic.

3:53 World TB Day and Tuberculosis in Manitoba

Everyone who needs to be screened has already been notified, it added.

Story continues below advertisement

“While the risk of transmission is low, UVic is working closely with Island Health on protocols to identify, screen and treat those who may have been exposed,” the university said.

“We want to assure students, faculty, staff, parents and guardians that the university and Island Health are taking active steps to respond to this situation and support the university community.”

Tuberculosis is caused by a slow-growing bacteria that typically affects the lungs, and can be spread by coughing, sneezing, laughing or singing.

1:57 Tuberculosis outbreak in northern Saskatchewan sees cases with ‘devastating outcomes’

Many people who are exposed to TB bacteria develop a TB infection, but do not develop symptoms as their immune system responds, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

That infection, however, can sometimes develop into TB Disease, at which point they become ill and infectious.

Story continues below advertisement

While TB Disease can be fatal, fortunately it can also be treated and cured, according to the BCCDC.

British Columbia recorded 315 cases of TB in 2020, the last year the BCCDC published an annual report on the disease.