‘Bigger than the Rolling Stones’: Taylor Swift ticket frenzy hits Vancouver

The wait to buy Taylor Swift tickets for her 2024 Vancouver shows is finally over but thousands of fans have been left disappointed.

Tickets went live on Ticketmaster Thursday morning but only for those lucky enough to get a pre-sale code.

Thousands of fans are now on a waitlist to get tickets.

Some are selling their tickets on secondary sites such as StubHub but those are selling for thousands, starting at about $1,800 each for upper-level seats.

There are three tickets selling for section 418, row A, for $26,404 each.

Kingsley Bailey, the general manager of Vancouverticket.com told Global News he has received many calls in the past few days about the Taylor Swift concert.

He said he has seen this level of frenzy before but that was back when the Rolling Stones played Vancouver in 1989.

“But this has gone absolutely crazy,” Bailey said. “And it’s because it has a lot to do with technology. When you have this new technology and you’re able to put a veil over ticket availability, it makes it a little bit better for a promoter to be able to sell tickets and sell the consumer that there’s so much of a demand and you have to pay what you have to pay.”

Bailey said if people want to get tickets to Swift’s shows in Vancouver, be patient, but be prepared to pay.

“The fans are gonna be coming from the entire West Coast, the fans that have missed out on the Seattle show,” he added.

“And we’ll probably get fans coming in from Manitoba, the Yukon, so we’ve got a really vast area, Swiftys that want to get here. So just be patient and just do what you got to do to get tickets.”

And while Bailey remembers the Rolling Stones and the frenzy their visit created, he said this frenzy is bigger.

“I really truly believe that it’s gonna get better from here,” he said. “It can’t get any worse. It’s going to be unbelievable. I think she might even add another show. Because there’s so much of a demand.”