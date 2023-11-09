Airdrie RCMP looking for driver involved in pedestrian hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Airdrie are turning to the public for help identifying the driver of a black Jeep Liberty that hit a pedestrian on Oct. 18.

According to police, a woman was in a marked crosswalk on East Lake Boulevard at East Lake Crescent when she was struck by the Jeep around 8:50 a.m.

The driver did not stop and continued traveling south on East Lake Blvd.

Witnesses describe the driver as an adult woman who had a passenger in the car with her. The pedestrian was treated on-scene and suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle is described as a 2008-2012 black Jeep Liberty.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or Crime Stoppers.