Crime

Airdrie RCMP looking for driver involved in pedestrian hit-and-run

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 5:53 pm
Airdrie RCMP are looking for the driver of a black Jeep Liberty involved in a hit and run.
Airdrie RCMP are looking for the driver of a black Jeep Liberty involved in a hit and run. RCMP
RCMP in Airdrie are turning to the public for help identifying the driver of a black Jeep Liberty that hit a pedestrian on Oct. 18.

According to police, a woman was in a marked crosswalk on East Lake Boulevard at East Lake Crescent when she was struck by the Jeep around 8:50 a.m.

The driver did not stop and continued traveling south on East Lake Blvd.

Witnesses describe the driver as an adult woman who had a passenger in the car with her. The pedestrian was treated on-scene and suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle is described as a 2008-2012 black Jeep Liberty.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7267 or Crime Stoppers. 

