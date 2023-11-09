Police seeking 2nd suspect linked to fatal Danforth shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for the second suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on the Danforth this summer.

During a media update Thursday morning, homicide Det. Trevor Grieve told reporters investigators are looking for a 35-year-old Toronto man wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Shamar Powell-Flowers.

In the early morning hours of July 23, officers responded to a call for a sound of gunshots in the Danforth and Carlaw area.

Grieve said Powell Flowers was with some friends in the area when an altercation transpired. Powell Flowers intervened and was shot in the process.

Officers found Powell Flowers suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Grieve said on Aug. 4, police arrested a 34-year-old Toronto man. He was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting and remains in custody.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, police have identified 35-year-old Michael Bebee of Toronto as a second suspect.

“We have made attempts to locate this individual, we have spoken with people that are familiar with him,” Grieve said. “Unfortunately, at this time they have been unco-operative, and we have not located him, and as a result I am here before you today.”

Police are asking the public for help locating the suspect, who is known to frequent the Danforth area as well as Scarborough.

He is described as five feet six inches tall and 150 pounds, with short brown hair, brown eyes, a chin-strap beard and/or goatee and a tattoo of the grim reaper on his right abdomen, police said.

Grieve said he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police.