11 patients taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C. home

A school bus carrying high school students has crashed into a home after a collision with a vehicle in Burnaby.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it received a call at 7:55 a.m. about the crash.

Six ambulances, a supervisor and a link and referral unit responded, BC EHS said. Paramedics cared for and transported 11 patients to hospital in stable condition.

Burnaby RCMP received their first call regarding the crash, which shut down Canada Way between Graham Avenue and 17th Avenue, just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Police said at least one student received minor injuries but did not have any more information at this time.

On scene here in Burnaby at Canada Way and 16th Ave. 11 people sent to hospital in stable condition. I spoke to a man who lives in the corner unit—he feels lucky to have been at work during the crash. More at noon on @globalbc pic.twitter.com/00bLXi3at5 — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin) November 9, 2023

It is unclear how many students were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Firefighters are at the scene.

— More to come …

