Canada

11 patients taken to hospital after school bus crashes into Burnaby, B.C. home

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 12:47 pm
The bus crashed into the home Thursday morning in Burnaby. View image in full screen
The bus crashed into the home Thursday morning in Burnaby. Emily Lazatin / Global News
A school bus carrying high school students has crashed into a home after a collision with a vehicle in Burnaby.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said it received a call at 7:55 a.m. about the crash.

Six ambulances, a supervisor and a link and referral unit responded, BC EHS said. Paramedics cared for and transported 11 patients to hospital in stable condition.

Burnaby RCMP received their first call regarding the crash, which shut down Canada Way between Graham Avenue and 17th Avenue, just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Police said at least one student received minor injuries but did not have any more information at this time.

It is unclear how many students were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Firefighters are at the scene.

— More to come …

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

