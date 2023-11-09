Menu

Crime

1 in hospital after overnight shooting outside Vancouver hotel

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 11:29 am
Arco Hotel View image in full screen
A man was shot outside of the Arco Hotel, Wednesday. Global News
A man is in hospital after being shot outside a hotel in downtown Vancouver, on the border of Chinatown and the Downtown Eastside.

Vancouver police responded to a call of shots fired outside the Arco Hotel around 1 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found the victim with injuries.

The Arco Hotel, located on West Pender Street near Abbot Street, is a single-room occupancy supportive housing facility managed by Atira.

It is unknown at this time if the victim, a man in his 30s, and the suspect(s) knew each other, police said.

Global News employee and downtown Vancouver resident Phil Figueiredo said he was awoken by gunfire.

“I woke up to six shots being fired.… I’ve been in and out of sleep since then,” he said around 2 a.m.

“Police blocked off Pender from Carrall Street heading west.”

Const. Tania Visintin said the investigation is in its early stages and not much information is available at this time.

No suspects have been arrested.

