Entertainment

Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson to headline 2024 Big Valley Jamboree

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 11:58 am
Keith Urban returns to Camrose for BVJ 2024. View image in full screen
Keith Urban returns to Camrose for BVJ 2024. PM DC TV RA
Big Valley Jamboree has announced its lineup for the 2024 festival and some country music favourites are set to return to the stage.

The festival will run Aug. 1-4, 2024, with superstars Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and Cody Johnson as the headliners.

Cody Johnson’s career has skyrocketed with three recent albums and an award-winning feature-length documentary, Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story. Johnson’s new single, The Painter, debuted on Nov. 3, marking the single biggest radio add of his career.

Award-winning singer, songwriter and actress Lainey Wilson will be on stage in 2024. The 31-year-old is currently the leading female nominee and winner at the 2023 ACM with awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of The Year. Wilson has several top 10 hits including her current single, Watermelon Moonshine.

Two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban is set to return to Big Valley Jamboree as headliner.

In addition to the headliners, the weekend lineup also features Kip Moore, Terri Clark, Russell Dickerson, Jo Dee Messina, Phil Vassar, The Reklaws, Josh Ross, Ernest, Jake Worthington, Hailey Benedict, Maddie & Tae, and Jason Blaine.

Tickets are available at bigvalleyjamboree.com.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

