Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police arrest 2 after drugs, loaded gun seized at Park Street home

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 9, 2023 10:42 am
Click to play video: 'More cocaine is being used in Canada amid drug overdose crisis: StatCan'
More cocaine is being used in Canada amid drug overdose crisis: StatCan
The use of cocaine is increasing in Canada, data shows, amid a growing crisis of drug overdose and substance abuse resulting in deaths and hospitalizations. Naomi Barghiel has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people were arrested after police seized drugs and a loaded firearm from a residence in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of an investigation into street-level drug trafficking, officers, the emergency response team and canine unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Park Street.

Investigators say they seized a loaded handgun, and quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, prescription medication and cash.

Two men from Peterborough, ages 41 and 35, were arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

The 41-year-old was additionally charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The 35-year-old was also charged with failure to comply with probation.

Trending Now

Both men were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

Click to play video: '$8M worth of illegal guns, drugs seized during Project Moffatt in Ontario'
$8M worth of illegal guns, drugs seized during Project Moffatt in Ontario
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices