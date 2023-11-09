Peterborough police arrest 2 after drugs, loaded gun seized at Park Street home

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were arrested after police seized drugs and a loaded firearm from a residence in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of an investigation into street-level drug trafficking, officers, the emergency response team and canine unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Park Street.

Investigators say they seized a loaded handgun, and quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, prescription medication and cash.

Two men from Peterborough, ages 41 and 35, were arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

The 41-year-old was additionally charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The 35-year-old was also charged with failure to comply with probation.

Both men were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.