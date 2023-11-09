Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Concerns with future of polar bears as climate change melts Arctic ice

By Bob Weber The Canadian Press
Posted November 9, 2023 11:52 am
Click to play video: 'Calgary Zoo hopes new polar bears will educate public on climate change'
Calgary Zoo hopes new polar bears will educate public on climate change
The Calgary Zoo will soon be getting two new residents. Rescued polar bears will occupy it’s new polar bear habitat. As Jayme Doll reports, there’s hope the bears will be ambassadors for their struggling species and habitat. – Jul 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New research suggests that ancient polar bear populations shrank as sea ice dwindled, adding weight to concerns about the predator’s future as climate change melts the Arctic.

“The population size seems to have decreased at a time when temperatures went up and sea ice went down,” said Paul Szpak, a professor at Trent University and a co-author of a newly published paper that looks at bear populations and habitats over thousands of years.

Szpak and 19 colleagues from 11 institutions brought together three strands of inquiry to reach their conclusions — genetic analysis of old bear skulls from a Danish archive, habitat modelling based on long-ago climate and study of distinctive elements in those bones that reveal diet.

The polar bear genome has been completely mapped, allowing scientists to measure the genetic diversity of any one group of bears. More diversity suggests more bears.

Story continues below advertisement

“How different the bears are from one another on a genetic level can be a marker of population size,” Szpak said. “Usually, when you have a lot of genetic diversity and that declines, that suggests the population size probably declined as well.”

The scientists then reconstructed what sea ice conditions around Greenland were like, using data from ancient ice cores and other sources to estimate temperature ranges. That gave them an idea of bear habitat quality, since bears use sea ice as platforms from which to hunt seals.

When they put the genetic diversity data alongside the habitat reconstructions, a definite pattern emerged. Bear numbers went up when temperatures declined and dropped when things got warmer.

For example, the final retreat of the glaciers during the last ice age about 20,000 years ago coincided with smaller bear numbers.

“The initial rapid decline … observed in west Greenland bears (about 19,000 years ago) may signal the end of the last glacial maximum in the region, a period of massive sea ice loss and increasing temperatures,” the paper says.

Click to play video: 'Take a day trip to see polar bears for Gold Star Canadian’s fall expedition'
Take a day trip to see polar bears for Gold Star Canadian’s fall expedition
Trending Now

The research also suggested that the bears remained heavily dependent on the same food source, although one population managed to change its primary diet from ringed seals to other types.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s possible in some areas where there might be multiple prey species available that (bears) may be able to switch to a different type of prey,” Szpak said.

On the one hand, it’s good news. Polar bears have survived previous periods of warming and low ice.

But on the other, it confirms other studies that have suggested bear numbers are threatened by shrinking sea ice. NASA says sea ice has shrunk by about 13 per cent per decade since 1979.

Spzak said his study, published in the prestigious journal Science, should be a warning. It may look deep into the past, but it could also be illuminating the future.

“If we’re expecting that we’re going to have continued increasing temperatures and decreasing sea ice, maybe we might see negative implications for bears.”

Click to play video: 'Polar bear selfie gallery'
Polar bear selfie gallery
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices