Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Portable pediatric waiting room installed at Surrey Memorial Hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 9:06 pm
A portable waiting room installed at Surrey Memorial Hospital. View image in full screen
A portable waiting room installed at Surrey Memorial Hospital. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The debate over portables is back in the spotlight in Surrey, B.C., but this time it’s at a hospital, not a school.

Fraser Health confirmed Wednesday that it has deployed a portable to Surrey Memorial Hospital as a “temporary pediatric emergency waiting area” to “prepare for potential s urges in pediatric volumes this winter.”

“This waiting area will provide a sense of comfort, care and reassurance to all children and their family members, during this stop on their care journey,” the health authority said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Guidance for children’s respiratory season'
Health Matters: Guidance for children’s respiratory season

The move comes as respiratory illness season arrives in the province, and with it, the potential of a possible surge in patients at health-care facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser Health said the COVID-19 pandemic and previous surges, including for youth with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), have shown the need to prepare for the possibility of higher volumes.

“We’re taking these steps in advance, so that we’re ready, and I think that’s what people want to see — they want to see us preparing,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

“And if it’s the case that respiratory season is not as serious, although the southern hemisphere indicates we’re going to have a challenging year, then those preparations aren’t necessary.”

Click to play video: 'BC Children’s Hospital gears up for respiratory virus season'
BC Children’s Hospital gears up for respiratory virus season
Trending Now

BC United South Surrey MLA said the temporary waiting room was yet another sign of systemic problems with health care in the province.

“It’s not just the temporary pediatrics unit, every single unit in our hospital is almost at the breaking point,” Sturko said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve heard from doctors that people are being kept in hallways they’re not delivering the care they feel is appropriate for the patients coming in. We’ve had promises from Minister Dix but very little has changed on the ground in Surrey.”

Last winter, the province saw an alarming spike in respiratory infections, particularly among youth, including the death of six children related to influenza.

More on Health
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices