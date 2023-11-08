2 hospitalized in ‘serious’ hit-and-run collisions in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been hospitalized in what Vancouver police describe as “serious” hit-and-run collisions in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday.

Police believe the driver of a grey Dodge Durango hit a pedestrian near Howe and West Hastings streets around 7:30 a.m. The driver then fled, failing to stop for police on Burrard Street, and again near Robson and Cambie streets, where it collided with a vehicle.

“The driver of the Durango has not been located and officers are actively investigating,” police said in a Wednesday news release.

“Two people, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 50s, were taken to hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The province’s independent, civilian-led watchdog is also investigating the incidents. The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) is tasked with determining whether any particular police action or inaction resulted in the serious harm or death of civilians.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incidents is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-3012. That information can also be provided to the IIOBC’s witness line at 1-855-446-8477.