Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 hospitalized in ‘serious’ hit-and-run collisions in downtown Vancouver

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 6:31 pm
Vancouver-police View image in full screen
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Jan. 9, 2021. Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two people have been hospitalized in what Vancouver police describe as “serious” hit-and-run collisions in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday.

Police believe the driver of a grey Dodge Durango hit a pedestrian near Howe and West Hastings streets around 7:30 a.m. The driver then fled, failing to stop for police on Burrard Street, and again near Robson and Cambie streets, where it collided with a vehicle.

“The driver of the Durango has not been located and officers are actively investigating,” police said in a Wednesday news release.

“Two people, a woman in her 30s and a woman in her 50s, were taken to hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Click to play video: 'Vehicle crash sparks spectacular fireworks show on Highway 1'
Vehicle crash sparks spectacular fireworks show on Highway 1
Trending Now

The province’s independent, civilian-led watchdog is also investigating the incidents. The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) is tasked with determining whether any particular police action or inaction resulted in the serious harm or death of civilians.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incidents is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-3012. That information can also be provided to the IIOBC’s witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

 

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices