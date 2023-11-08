Three arrested after ‘possible’ abduction, extortion at TD Bank in Campbell River, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Three suspects have been arrested after a reported abduction and extortion incident in Campbell River, B.C.

Campbell River RCMP said Mounties responded to a call of a “possible” abduction and subsequent extortion of a 39-year-old man.

Police quickly responded to the call, and located the victim and three suspects at a TD Bank on Hilchey Road. The three suspects were arrested without further incident, according to police.

“It was an event that was unexpected … the officers definitely handled themselves in the appropriate manner and three individuals were taken into custody without any violence and in an incident like that, that’s the best you can hope for,” said Const. Maury Tyre.

2:04 Owner mystified by home invasion attempt

Two of the suspects were held in custody but have since been released. All three suspects are set to appear in court at future dates.

Story continues below advertisement

In late October, a shocking home invasion was caught on CCTV camera. Campbell River RCMP said it is exploring whether the two incidents are related or not.

Campbell River RCMP said it has recommended a “number” of charges against the three suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.