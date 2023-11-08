Menu

Crime

Three arrested after ‘possible’ abduction, extortion at TD Bank in Campbell River, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 4:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Owner mystified by home invasion attempt'
Owner mystified by home invasion attempt
WATCH: We are learning new details about a frightening home invasion attempt in Campbell River earlier this week. It happened in the middle of the night, leaving police asking for help identifying the suspects and the homeowner trying to figure out why she was targeted. Grace Ke reports – Oct 22, 2023
Three suspects have been arrested after a reported abduction and extortion incident in Campbell River, B.C.

Campbell River RCMP said Mounties responded to a call of a “possible” abduction and subsequent extortion of a 39-year-old man.

Police quickly responded to the call, and located the victim and three suspects at a TD Bank on Hilchey Road. The three suspects were arrested without further incident, according to police.

“It was an event that was unexpected … the officers definitely handled themselves in the appropriate manner and three individuals were taken into custody without any violence and in an incident like that, that’s the best you can hope for,” said Const. Maury Tyre.

Two of the suspects were held in custody but have since been released. All three suspects are set to appear in court at future dates.

In late October, a shocking home invasion was caught on CCTV camera. Campbell River RCMP said it is exploring whether the two incidents are related or not.

Campbell River RCMP said it has recommended a “number” of charges against the three suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.

