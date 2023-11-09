Kimberley, B.C. man speaks out about experience with ICBC after serious crash

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. man is speaking out over what he says was a frustrating battle with ICBC over repairs to his vehicle after a collision with a deer.

Tom Spence’s Toyota Tundra suffered serious damage in September, when a deer jumped out of the bushes directly into his path early in the morning.

“It was very alarming,” he said. “I am glad I stayed on the road.”

He escaped without injury, but the truck was left inoperable.

When Spence contacted ICBC, he says the insurer told him he had to take the vehicle to an accredited autobody shop in order to be guaranteed he would be reimbursed for the work.

But when Spence, who lives in Kimberley in B.C.’s East Kootenay region, called around in his area he was told there was a six-plus-month wait for work on a vehicle damaged as badly as his.

“For me to be without a vehicle for that time, I can’t really do that with my work. I’m also expecting a baby in two months’ time, so I am kind of needing my vehicle back,” he said.

Spence alleges ICBC told him it wouldn’t tow the vehicle outside his area, and wouldn’t commit to paying for repairs if they weren’t done within the ICBC network.

Ultimately, he took the vehicle to a non-accredited mechanic, and has paid more than $5,000 out of pocket so far.

Global News reached out to ICBC on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, Spence said he got a call from the insurer saying it would pay for the work.

ICBC maintains that it did, in fact, offer to tow Spence’s truck to an accredited facility.

“He decided to take his vehicle outside of our network which he is entitled to do (but) we don’t have direct billing set up,” ICBC spokesperson Greg Harper said.

Spence said he is simply relieved to have the whole issue resolved, so he can focus on his growing family.

“It’s an unfortunate thing to have happened, and hopefully not every person that deals with ICBC has to go to the media,” he said.