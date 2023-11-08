Menu

Canada

WPS investigates suspicious fires in Elmwood

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 3:47 pm
A Winnipeg fire truck. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg fire truck. Global News / File
Winnipeg police are investigating after a number of what they are calling “suspicious” overnight fires in Elmwood.

On Tuesday at 11:20 p.m. a fire happened in the vicinity of Talbot Avenue and Gateway Road.

Then, at 11:23 p.m., a call came in reporting a fire in the rear of the 500 block of Harbison Avenue East. Crews extinguished what they are calling a debris fire that had extended to a shed.

At 11:30 p.m. another call came in regarding a garage fire in the 500 block of Harbison Avenue East which was also quickly extinguished by crews.

Then, only a minute later, crews rushed off to a fire in the rear of the 400 block of Tweed Avenue and were confronted with a bin fire. This was also quickly extinguished before it spread.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported as a result of these fires but they are considered suspicious and anyone with any information is asked to contact Winnipeg police.

