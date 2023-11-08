Six Blue Bombers named to CFL all-star team

Send this page to someone via email

Six members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been named to the CFL’s 2023 all-star team, the league announced Wednesday.

Based on the votes of the league’s head coaches, members of Football Reporters of Canada, and fan submissions, the league recognized Bombers Brady Oliveira, Dalton Schoen, Pat Neufeld, Willie Jefferson, Jermarcus Hardrick, and Demerio Houston.

It was a first all-star nod for Oliveira, also selected as the West Division’s most outstanding player and most outstanding Canadian player this season, as well as for Houston, who led the league in interceptions this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Veteran Jefferson is now a five-time all-star, while Neufeld has earned his third all-star selection in a row. Schoen and Hardrick are now two-time all-stars.

The Bombers, who went 14-4 this regular season, play Saturday in the West Final against the B.C. Lions, in hopes of making it to the Grey Cup championship for a fourth consecutive season.