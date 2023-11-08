Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Six Blue Bombers named to CFL all-star team

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 2:52 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Six members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have been named to the CFL’s 2023 all-star team, the league announced Wednesday.

Based on the votes of the league’s head coaches, members of Football Reporters of Canada, and fan submissions, the league recognized Bombers Brady Oliveira, Dalton Schoen, Pat Neufeld, Willie Jefferson, Jermarcus Hardrick, and Demerio Houston.

It was a first all-star nod for Oliveira, also selected as the West Division’s most outstanding player and most outstanding Canadian player this season, as well as for Houston, who led the league in interceptions this year.

Story continues below advertisement

Veteran Jefferson is now a five-time all-star, while Neufeld has earned his third all-star selection in a row. Schoen and Hardrick are now two-time all-stars.

Trending Now

The Bombers, who went 14-4 this regular season, play Saturday in the West Final against the B.C. Lions, in hopes of making it to the Grey Cup championship for a fourth consecutive season.

Click to play video: 'DT on the Bombers: Regular season recap'
DT on the Bombers: Regular season recap
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices