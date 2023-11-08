Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian dead after morning crash on rural road: Brant County OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 2:20 pm
A close-up photo showing the side of an OPP cruiser. View image in full screen
FILE - OPP say one pedestrian is dead after a crash on a rural road in Brant County. Global News
Ontario Provincial Police say a 61-year-old is dead after being struck by a car Wednesday morning in Brant.

Emergency services, including police, fire and paramedics, were called to White Swan Road between Holditch School Road and Baptist Church Road just after 6 a.m.

A pedestrian was struck by a passenger vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Their name has not been released.

Const. Conrad Vitalis said the crash occurred on a rural road that had gravel shoulders.

“There was no intersecting road or crosswalks at the location of the collision,” Vitalis confirmed.

The passenger vehicle remained at the scene, he added, and when asked whether charges are expected, he would only say that “the investigation is ongoing, and I don’t believe any charges have been laid at this point.”

Vitalis could not confirm weather conditions at the time of the crash, but rainfall was forecast for much of the region, with areas north and west of Brant under freezing rain warnings from Environment Canada.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they will notify the public when the stretch of roadway is reopened.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

