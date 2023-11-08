‘Percussion is universal’: Drum run tour, free to attend, stopping in Osoyoos

Send this page to someone via email

An activist is running through the Okanagan to spread the joy of music.

Lyle Povah is the man behind the Drum Run Adventure Tour. Earlier this year, he ran between Victoria and Campbell River, and then from Prince Rupert to Prince George.

Now on his third leg of the tour, he is currently running through the Okanagan, after starting in Kamloops.

While Povah is running from city to city, his collection of 100 or so drums is transported to each of his stops.

Members of the public — whether they have any musical experience or not — are invited to make music as one big group.

“If you’ve never drummed before, this is the time to,” said local enthusiast Penny McLeod. “Come with a heartbeat; that’s all you need.”

Other percussion instruments will be available as well.

Penny said Povah’s drumming is largely influenced by styles popularized in Africa, though European influences are apparent as well.

“Percussion is quite universal,” she said.

“It’s incredible, especially at a group level,” said Stewart McLeod, Penny’s husband.

“You’ll fit right in — just hit the skin and they’ll guide you along the whole process. It creates quite an energy, it creates quite a vibe.”

It’s free to participate and Povah will be accepting donations for BC Children’s Hospital.

The final stop on this leg of the Drum Run is Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Osoyoos Sonora Community Centre, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

According to the Drum Tour’s website, the fundraising tour was launched in September.