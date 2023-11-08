Prominent man in Kelowna equestrian community arrested for sexual assault

A man being described by RCMP as a prominent member of Kelowna, B.C.’s equestrian community has been arrested in the wake of allegations of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.
“Our investigators believe there may be additional victims as the accused has been involved in the equestrian community for a number of years,” Cpl. Tim Russell with the Kelowna RCMP vulnerable persons unit said.
“Based on this belief, we are asking anyone in the equestrian community who believes they may have also been victim to an offence of a sexual nature, to please come forward and report those incidents to police.”
The accused, whom RCMP did not name, has since been released on conditions of no contact with anyone under the age of 18 as the investigation continues.
RCMP said they will not offer more information due to the sensitive nature of this investigation.
