Toronto Eaton Centre’s iconic Christmas tree to return this holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto’s Eaton Centre is kicking off the holiday season with the unveiling of its iconic Christmas tree this month.

The unveiling of the 114-foot tree, which is said to be the tallest in North America, will take place during a special tree-lighting event of Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.

Canadian music legends the Barenaked Ladies will host the event and perform with the Toronto Children’s Chorus.

“The tree is a special part of the CF Toronto Eaton Centre holiday experience, and after a year-long hiatus, we are thrilled to bring it back — bigger and better than ever,” said Sheila Jennings, general manager, CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

“We have some special plans in the works that we can’t wait to share with everyone when we unveil the tree on Nov. 15. We promise it’ll be worth the wait!”

Story continues below advertisement

This year, attendees can look forward to a special visit from Santa Claus and other surprises, according to a release from Cadillac Fairview (CF).

Cadillac Fairview also confirmed its daily snowfall displays will return this year, turning the Eaton Centre “into a dazzling winter wonderland experience.”

Each time it snows, Cadillac Fairview says it will donate $500 to Covenant House, Canada’s largest agency serving youth who are homeless, trafficked or at risk, up to a total donation of $100,000, according to the release.