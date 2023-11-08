COVID-19: HKPR health unit reports 2 new deaths, hospitalizations; 7 outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Nov. 6 showed the following data covering Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 58 — with 40 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 18 in Northumberland County and none in Haliburton County. The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 181 lab-confirmed deaths since the pandemic was declared — two new deaths over the past week. Since the health unit’s Oct. 25 update, there have been six deaths reported: three in the City of Kawartha Lakes and three in Northumberland County (deaths in Hamilton Township, Cramahe Township and Trent Hills).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 105 deaths reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 11 in Haliburton County and 65 in Northumberland County.

The health unit notes 64.5 per cent of all reported deaths (118) are of people aged 80 and older. Another 20.2 per cent (37 deaths) are in the 70-79 age bracket. A combined 15.3 per cent of deaths (28) are aged 69 and younger.

Hospitalized cases: There were two new hospitalizations since the last update on Oct. 25. There were no new intensive care admissions. There have been 581 hospitalized cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared in 2020. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported one inpatient with COVID-19 around noontime Tuesday.

The health unit says there may be “reporting lags” on deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions that may not be included at the time of the dashboard publishing.

Starting today, the HKPR District Health Unit advises that the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all residents six months of age and older! This vaccine offers better protection against newer Omicron XBB variants. 💻 https://t.co/EqJYCKegBj pic.twitter.com/DSY94oljbX — HKPR District Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) October 30, 2023

Cumulative cases: 1,571 lab-confirmed cases so far in 2023. There were 7,818 cases in 2022 and there have been 13,700 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes leads 2023 totals with 879 lab-confirmed cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 183 lab-confirmed cases so far this year.

Outbreaks: There were seven active community outbreaks listed as of Nov. 7 at the following facilities:

Regency long-term care home in Port Hope: Outbreak on the second floor declared on Nov. 6.

long-term care home in Port Hope: Outbreak on the second floor declared on Nov. 6. Campbellford Memorial Hospital in Campbellford; Outbreak declared in the inpatient unit on Nov. 3.

in Campbellford; Outbreak declared in the inpatient unit on Nov. 3. Empire Crossing Retirement Home in Cobourg: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Nov. 3.

in Cobourg: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Nov. 3. Northumberland Inclusion group home in Cobourg: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Nov. 3.

group home in Cobourg: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Nov. 3. Adelaide Place retirement home in Lindsay: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Oct. 30.

retirement home in Lindsay: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Oct. 30. William Place Retirement Residence in Lindsay: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Oct. 27.

in Lindsay: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Oct. 27. Victoria Manor long-term care home in Lindsay: Facility-wide outbreak declared on Oct. 24.