Canada

Trudeau says world must ‘get back on track’ to two state solution

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 8, 2023 12:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau marks 1 month since Hamas attack, reiterates call for humanitarian pause'
Trudeau marks 1 month since Hamas attack, reiterates call for humanitarian pause
WATCH: Trudeau marks 1 month since Hamas attack, reiterates call for humanitarian pause
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is issuing an impassioned plea for a “humanitarian pause” in the clashes between Israeli forces and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, to end the violence and “get back on track” to creating a two-state solution in the Middle East.

He says Tuesday marked exactly one month since renewed violence erupted with Hamas militants launching “horrific” attacks on Israeli civilians.

“A humanitarian pause is going to allow all the hostages to be released, allow us to continue doing the work of getting all foreign nationals out of Gaza,” Trudeau said.

Israel has responded with incredible force in the weeks since, with death tolls in Gaza mounting and the humanitarian crisis reaching desperate levels.

Trudeau’s latest pleas to de-escalate the situation come as more Canadians are on a list to exit the Gaza Strip today, after 75 Canadians, permanent residents and their family members were able to cross into Egypt on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Trudeau laments ‘terrifying’ rise in antisemitism in Canada amid Israel-Hamas conflict'
Trudeau laments ‘terrifying’ rise in antisemitism in Canada amid Israel-Hamas conflict

“There is so much more to do and a pause long enough to start not just getting aid in, but getting resources and medication and supports while we begin doing the work of de-escalating the situation,” he said. “And not just in Gaza, but in the West Bank, where there’s increasing violence, danger of it spreading into Lebanon.

“Where we actually start doing the work of the real heavy-lifting that’s going to be required to get back on track to a two-state solution, to start imagining what the long-term future of a viable Palestinian state looks like. Safe, secure, beside a safe, secure, viable and successful Israeli state.”

Global Affairs Canada says more than 400 Canadians and their families are on a list of foreign nationals seeking to leave Gaza, but the process for who gets to leave is not controlled by Canada.

Canada joined other allies in calling for a humanitarian pause in the fighting to allow aid to get in, as well as asking for the release of more than 200 Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

with files from Global News’ Sean Previl

