Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Don’t feed the animals: Woman dies after elk tramples her in Arizona backyard

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted November 8, 2023 1:45 pm
A bull elk standing in a field. View image in full screen
FILE - A woman from Arizona is dead after she attempted to feed a wild elk on Oct. 26, 2023, officials said. Donna Feledichuk via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Arizona woman has died over a week after she was victim to an elk attack in her own backyard, wildlife officials said.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said the woman — who has not been publicly named — was trampled on her property in the Pine Lake community in the Hualapai Mountains on Oct. 26.

The woman’s husband told the authority that when he returned home that afternoon, he found his wife lying on the ground of their yard with “injuries consistent with being trampled by an elk.”

Authorities said the incident is believed to be the first fatal elk attack in Arizona.

Though there were no witnesses to the trampling, the wildlife department said a bucket of spilled corn found near the woman suggests she was trying to feed a wild animal. The woman’s husband called 911 and she was taken to a nearby hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

She died eight days after the attack, following a transfer to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s office declared the woman’s death an accident.

More on World

This week, officials have reminded residents living in the Hualapai Mountains not to feed wild animals, especially larger ones like elk. Fish and game department officers went door-to-door in the area around Pine Lake to distribute door hanger warning signs encouraging people not to approach wild animals. The authority also erected two new roadside signs about interacting with elk.

Within the last five years, there have only been five other reported elk attacks in the state of Arizona, wildlife officials claimed. The main cause of these human-elk attacks (as well as other wild animal attacks) is reportedly feeding, as fed wildlife can become “habituated to humans.”

“Wildlife that are fed by people, or that get food sources from items such as unsecured garbage or pet food, lose their natural fear of humans and become dependent on unnatural food sources,” the fish and game department explained. “Feeding puts at risk the person doing the feeding, their neighbors, and the wildlife itself. Please do not feed wildlife.”

Trending Now

The authority cited another instance in 2015 when two children suffered minor injuries after a food-seeking elk approached their family picnic table during a meal in the Hualapai Mountains.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said they will continue to monitor elk behaviour and activity in the region.

Pine Lake is about 24 kilometres southeast of Kingman, Ariz.

In Canada, the likelihood of being attacked by a wild animal is not high.

Residents in Alberta are reportedly more likely to be victims of an animal attack than any of their provincial counterparts, according to a SportingPedia study released earlier this year. Using Parks Canada data from 2010 to 2021, researchers noted there were 3,726 reported wildlife attacks in Alberta during that timeframe. Elks are the animals that most commonly get aggressive with humans, according to that specific data.

Click to play video: 'Banff National Park grizzly bear attack leaves 2 people dead, wildlife officials say'
Banff National Park grizzly bear attack leaves 2 people dead, wildlife officials say
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices