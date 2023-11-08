Uncharted: Crime and Mayhem in the Music Industry, episode 002: Who killed Jam Master Jay?

At around 7:30 pm on the cold, rainy evening of Wednesday, October 30, 2002, someone walked into the lounge of a recording studio in Jamaica, Queens, in New York and fatally shot Jason Mizell with a 40-calbire gun: once to the body and another to the head. He died instantly. Whoever pulled the trigger just walked away. This was big news. Mizell was better known as Jam Master Jay, the DJ behind Run-DMC, one of the group’s founders in 1982 and one of the most important hip-hop artists in the known universe. https://youtu.be/x-72LISEfkI

For more than two decades, this cold-blooded murder has gone unsolved.

And why would anyone want Jam Master Jay dead? Was the result of some feud or beef? Are these stories about debts, the IRS, and a missing ten kilos of cocaine? Was there connection to the murder of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas back in 1996? And what did 50 Cent have to do with all this?

This whole story is very complicated and has plenty of twists and turns. It is a confusing tale of music and murder. But we might soon have some answers.

Have I got a story for you. This is Uncharted: Crime and Mayhem in the Music Industry, episode 2. It’s the murder of Jam Master Jay. Get the podcast everywhere, including through Spotify.