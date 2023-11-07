SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jays add Febles, expand Mattingly’s role

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2023 7:04 pm
TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have hired Carlos Febles as third base coach and expanded the duties of bench coach Don Mattingly.

The 47-year-old Febles joins the Blue Jays after spending 17 seasons coaching in the Boston Red Sox organization. He replaces Luis Rivera, who retired after last season.

The native of the Dominican Republic managed more than 900 games in Boston’s minor-league system before joining the Red Sox as infield instructor in 2017.

He served as Boston’s third base coach from 2018 to 2023, winning a World Series title with the Red Sox in 2018.

Febles played six Major League Baseball seasons at second base for Kansas City from 1998 to 2003.

The club also added offensive coordinator duties to Mattingly’s role.

Mattingly, a Yankees legend who went on to serve as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins, was named Toronto’s bench coach in November 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

