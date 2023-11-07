Menu

Crime

Arrest made in July assault with pepper spray, weapon in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 6:54 pm
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say a male victim was struck by pepper spray and an object in July. View image in full screen
Police in Peterborough, Ont., say a male victim was struck by pepper spray and an object in July. Vector DSGNR via Getty Images
Police have made an arrest following an assault involving the use of pepper spray and another object in Peterborough, Ont., in July.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 12:30 a.m. on July 23, officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence on Talwood Drive in which the victim was hit by pepper spray and another object.

The male victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police say on Monday night, officers with investigative services located a man wanted in connection with the incident.

A 25-year-old man from Etobicoke, Ont., was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

