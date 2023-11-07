Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Remembrance Day 2023: Global B.C.’s special broadcast ‘Remembers’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 7:21 pm
A cross bearing poppies is placed at the grave site of Lt. Reginald Jones, who died on April 2, 1947, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vancouver in this file photo. View image in full screen
A cross bearing poppies is placed at the grave site of Lt. Reginald Jones, who died on April 2, 1947, at Mountain View Cemetery in Vancouver in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held in downtown Vancouver on Saturday and thousands of people are expected to attend and pay their respects.

Global BC’s special, B.C. Remembers, will air the special starting at 10:30 a.m. PT on Global BC and BC1.

The special will be hosted by Chris Gailus and Sophie Lui.

It will also be livestreamed above and on the Global News YouTube account.

The Remembrance Day service, held at Victory Square, is the oldest continuing and annual ceremony in Vancouver, according to the city.

It first started in 1924 and is organized by the Vancouver Remembrance Day Committee, a civic volunteer group.

Click to play video: 'Special ceremony honours Canada’s oldest living veteran, and oldest living man'
Special ceremony honours Canada’s oldest living veteran, and oldest living man
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The solemn ceremony includes the Last Post, the Lament, the fly-past, the change of the guard, the wreath-laying, the parade of veterans, military units, cadets, police, brass bands, and pipes and drums, and is befitting for the many tearful private moments of remembrance.

Every year more than 15,000 participants and citizens attend the ceremony, says the city.

Aside from the event in downtown Vancouver, other Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held around the province.

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices