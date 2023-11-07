Kelowna-bound plane loses control, Transportation Safety Board investigating

See more sharing options

Transportation Safety Board (TSB) investigators are headed to Kelowna, B.C., in the wake of an aircraft incident.

A Nov. 3 incident involved a plane losing control and an emergency being declared on a privately-operated Pilatus PC-24 aircraft, the board said in a brief media release.

Investigators will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences.

Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.