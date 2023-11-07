Menu

Canada

Kelowna-bound plane loses control, Transportation Safety Board investigating

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 5:49 pm
WATCH: Winter travel can be challenging as poor weather often forces flights to be delayed or canceled. Residents in the Okanagan have experienced their fair share of weather-related travel woes at Kelowna International Airport. But as Klaudia van Emmerik reports, this winter is expected to be far less turbulent – Oct 24, 2023
Transportation Safety Board (TSB) investigators are headed to Kelowna, B.C., in the wake of an aircraft incident.

A Nov. 3 incident involved a plane losing control and an emergency being declared on a privately-operated Pilatus PC-24 aircraft, the board said in a brief media release.

Investigators will gather information and assess the occurrence.

Story continues below advertisement

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences.

Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

