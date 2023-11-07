Evo, Modo coming to Burnaby as council green-lights bylaw changes

Send this page to someone via email

City councillors in Burnaby, B.C., have given the green light to bylaw changes that will allow car-share groups like Evo and Modo to come to town.

Councillors unanimously approved the changes, which will take effect Jan. 1, 2024, at a meeting on Monday.

“This will make a big difference for residents and just the convenience of having access to Evo, access to Modo distributed throughout the city, and it will make a big difference for emissions because people will be empowered to not have to own a vehicle,” Burnaby Coun. Alison Gu told council.

“This is every encouraging news,” added Coun. Daniel Tetrault.

“Many people, particularly young people who are moving away from car ownership have expressed to me their frustration of coming to Burnaby. Some of my Vancouver friends don’t come to visit me because they can’t park their Evo car here.”

The bylaw amendments carve out an exemption to allow car-share vehicles to be parked on city streets in excess of existing 24-hour and three-hour restrictions on street parking.

They will also allow registered car-share vehicles to park at parking meter spaces without payment or time limit for the user. Car share companies will pay reduced rates for metered spaces directly through agreements with the city.

To operate in the city, car-share companies will need to buy a $50-per-vehicle annual decal for their fleet.

Burnaby’s city manager estimated Evo will bring a fleet of about 2,200 into compliance with the city, while Modo will include its fleet of 76 vehicles.

She said the municipality was now hammering out operating agreements with the companies.

In an email, Evo told Global News it was aiming to launch in Burnaby “early in the new year.”