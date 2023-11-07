Menu

Fire

No injuries reported following apartment fire in Winnipeg

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 3:54 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle as seen in this 2017 file photo.
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle as seen in this 2017 file photo.
No injuries were reported as fire crews were called to a morning fire at an apartment building in Winnipeg.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire alarm on Nov. 7 at 9:56 a.m., coming from a 10-storey apartment building on Carlton Street. The fire was extinguished and smoke ventilated out of the building.

No injuries were reported.

Some residents evacuated themselves out of the building, while others sheltered in place in their suites. Evacuees were given shelter by a Winnipeg transit bus.

While the fire was contained, 16 suites sustained water damage and could not be reoccupied. Building management worked to arrange temporary accommodations for displaced residents.

Officials believe the fire was caused accidentally.

Three residents displaced by house fire in Winnipeg’s Daniel McIntyre area
