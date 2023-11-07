Edmonton Oilers place Jack Campbell on waivers as dismal start to season continues

Send this page to someone via email

After a disappointing 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night, the Edmonton Oilers announced goaltender Jack Campbell has been placed on waivers “for the purpose of assignment” to the American Hockey League.

The Oilers announced the move on social media on Tuesday.

🔁 #Oilers roster move 🔁 Goaltender Jack Campbell has been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment. #LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 7, 2023

While Campbell was not in goal for the Oilers Monday night, he has only earned one win in five games this season, recording a 4.50 goals-against average in that time along with an .873 save percentage.

The Oilers, widely seen as Stanley Cup contenders ahead of the 2023-24 NHL season, have started off the new campaign with little success. They currently hold a record of 2-8-1 and sit in second-last place in the Pacific Division.

Campbell, who only joined the Oilers 16 months ago when he signed with the club as a free agent, had a difficult first year with the team last season, putting together a 3.41 goals-against average and a save percentage of just .888.

View image in full screen Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell reacts after a goal by the Minnesota Wild during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Campbell has been sharing the net with Stuart Skinner again this season. Skinner, a finalist for the NHL’s rookie of the year award last season, also only has one win on the season and has a goals-against average of 3.99 and a save percentage of .856.

