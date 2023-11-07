Menu

Politics

Ottawa says it will build nearly 30K homes on public lands over next 6 years

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2023 12:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada Lands Company to build 26k new housing units over next 5 years: Duclos'
Canada Lands Company to build 26k new housing units over next 5 years: Duclos
Canada's Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced the Canada Lands Company will build 26,000 new housing units over the next five years on government-owned lands, in a bid to address housing shortages. Canada Lands also secured agreements with developers to build an additional 2,800 housing units by the end of March 2024.
The federal government says it will build more than 2,800 homes on its properties in cities across the country, putting it on track to build nearly 30,000 homes on public lands over the next six years.

Ottawa also says the Canada Lands Corporation is setting a new target to include at least 20 per cent affordable housing across its projects.

Procurement Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced today that the corporation, through agreements with developers, will be unlocking 2,800 additional units by March 2024 in Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and St. John’s.

Click to play video: 'Debate over Canada’s immigration levels intensifies amid housing crisis'
Debate over Canada’s immigration levels intensifies amid housing crisis
A minimum of 300 of the units will be set aside for affordable housing.

The Crown corporation is now on track to create 29,200 new homes on public lands by 2029.

Today’s announcement is the latest effort by the federal government to address the national housing crisis by boosting housing supply in the country.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

