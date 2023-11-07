Menu

Crime

2 arrests made in ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Guelph

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 7, 2023 11:51 am
Guelph police say they saw two men go to several locations known to be involved in drug trafficking before making an arrest on Monday. View image in full screen
Police say a Guelph man is one of two people facing charges amid an ongoing drug trafficking investigation dating back to last month.

An investigation began in mid-October after police said a Fergus man was believed to be involved in trafficking in the city.

Investigators said they saw two men going to several locations known to be involved in drug trafficking.

Police say an arrest was made on Monday morning following a traffic stop where multiple controlled substances were reportedly seized, along with paraphernalia, $5,800 in cash and four cellphones.

The Fergus man was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday.

The man from Guelph will appear in court on Jan. 5, 2024.

 

