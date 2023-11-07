Menu

Crime

Staff threatened with a knife at a business in Guelph’s west end

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 7, 2023 10:39 am
Guelph police are appealing for witnesses after a man threatened staff at a west end business on the weekend. The man was followed and told one employee he'd stab them. View image in full screen
Guelph police are appealing for witnesses after a man threatened staff at a west end business on the weekend. The man was followed and told one employee he'd stab them. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say staff at a west-end business were not hurt after being threatened by a man carrying a weapon.

Investigators said they were called just before 6 p.m. on Sunday to a business on Silvercreek Parkway and Willow Road.

A man reportedly went into the store holding a knife and repeatedly yelled at staff, telling them that he had one, police said.

One staff member followed the man and told customers to stay away from him.

Police said the employee was threatened he’d be stabbed before the man left.

Investigators are looking for witnesses and encourage any to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

