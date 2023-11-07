Menu

Crime

Motorcycle damaged in hate-motivated incident: Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 10:09 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A motorcycle was pushed over and damaged near the border of Cambridge and North Dumfries as part of what Waterloo Regional Police are describing as a hate-motivated incident.

According to a release, the victim parked a motorcycle in a parking lot off George Street North near Blair Road on Friday at around 6:20 p.m.

Police say the victim left the area and when they got back to their bike, it had been knocked over and damaged.

They say the damage to the vehicle included hate-motivated writing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

