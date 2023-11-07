Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Quebec to spend billions to try and tackle homelessness, rising food costs

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 10:36 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec food banks struggle to meet growing demand'
Quebec food banks struggle to meet growing demand
The number of people receiving help soared by 30 per cent in just a year -- meaning one in 10 Quebecers are using food banks to feed themselves or their families. As Global’s Felicia Parrillo tells us, not only is the demand high but donations are low -- and so food banks are asking for help. – Oct 25, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec will invest billions to fight homelessness and boost food aid, but people shouldn’t expect another cheque to help offset the high costs of living.

Finance Minister Eric Girard outlined the province’s economic update Tuesday, saying the government is taking “targeted action” to address housing and other issues.

The government says it earmarked nearly $4.3 billion over five years, including $1.8 billion for better access to housing and to speed up the construction of 8,000 new affordable housing units. The federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund will finance $900 million, while the Quebec Infrastructure Plan will fund the other half.

Meanwhile, $145 million will go to food banks and fighting homelessness. In October, the Food Banks of Quebec said it was facing a “historic situation” as the number of people receiving help soared by 30 per cent in just a year.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec has also set aside $961 million for climate change initiatives. It will be used to help communities adapt to climate change, rebuild forested areas decimated by this summer’s wildfires and maintain public transit services. Last week, the province finally offered to cover 70 per cent of combined deficits for public transit agencies in 2024 as operators deal with rising costs and lower ridership numbers since the pandemic.

Click to play video: 'Quebec increases public transit deficit offer to 70%'
Quebec increases public transit deficit offer to 70%

In a bid to attract more workers, the government will also spend $329 million on training initiatives in the construction, health and social services fields.

Unlike the previous economic update, Girard’s office has said this update doesn’t include direct payments to Quebecers in order to offset the effects of inflation. In 2022, the government twice gave out lump sums to adults earning $100,000 or less.

The update comes one day after hundreds of thousands of public sector workers walked off the job for several hours, the first in an escalating series of strike actions announced after unions representing government workers rejected the province’s most recent contract offer.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global’s Franca Mignacca, Tim Sargeant and The Canadian Press

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices