26-year-old man killed in Highway 404 crash in Toronto

A 26-year-old man is dead after a crash on Highway 404 in north Toronto on Monday.
Ontario Provincial Police said the single-vehicle crash happened in the area of Finch Avenue, and resulted in the closure of the northbound lanes of the highway.
Emergency crews responded to the scene at 8:08 p.m.
A vehicle crashed into a bridge overpass, police said, with images from the scene showing that the car went off the highway and into a grassy area.
Police said the 26-year-old driver — the only occupant in the car — was pronounced dead in hospital.
Paramedics confirmed to Global News that the victim was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where he died.
The OPP’s collision reconstruction team responded to the scene.
The highway reopened several hours after the collision.
Comments