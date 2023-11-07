26-year-old man killed in Highway 404 crash in Toronto

See more sharing options

A 26-year-old man is dead after a crash on Highway 404 in north Toronto on Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police said the single-vehicle crash happened in the area of Finch Avenue, and resulted in the closure of the northbound lanes of the highway.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 8:08 p.m.

A vehicle crashed into a bridge overpass, police said, with images from the scene showing that the car went off the highway and into a grassy area.

Police said the 26-year-old driver — the only occupant in the car — was pronounced dead in hospital.

Paramedics confirmed to Global News that the victim was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where he died.

The OPP’s collision reconstruction team responded to the scene.

The highway reopened several hours after the collision.