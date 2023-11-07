Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

26-year-old man killed in Highway 404 crash in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 7, 2023 6:37 am
The scene of the fatal crash in the area of Highway 404 and Finch Avenue. View image in full screen
The scene of the fatal crash in the area of Highway 404 and Finch Avenue. Twitter / @OPP_HSD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 26-year-old man is dead after a crash on Highway 404 in north Toronto on Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police said the single-vehicle crash happened in the area of Finch Avenue, and resulted in the closure of the northbound lanes of the highway.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at 8:08 p.m.

A vehicle crashed into a bridge overpass, police said, with images from the scene showing that the car went off the highway and into a grassy area.

Police said the 26-year-old driver — the only occupant in the car — was pronounced dead in hospital.

Paramedics confirmed to Global News that the victim was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, where he died.

The OPP’s collision reconstruction team responded to the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The highway reopened several hours after the collision.

Trending Now

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices