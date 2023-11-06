Toronto police investigating stabbing in Danforth Avenue area

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person has serious injuries after a stabbing on Toronto’s Danforth Avenue, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to Danforth and Cedarvale avenues around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim. Paramedics said he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the injuries are non-life-threatening.

The stabbing may have happened an hour before police arrived at the scene, the force said in a social media post.

The investigation is ongoing.