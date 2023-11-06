Toronto police investigating stabbing in Danforth Avenue area

One person has serious injuries after a stabbing on Toronto’s Danforth Avenue, police say.
Toronto police said they were called to Danforth and Cedarvale avenues around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim. Paramedics said he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police believe the injuries are non-life-threatening.
Trending Now
The stabbing may have happened an hour before police arrived at the scene, the force said in a social media post.
The investigation is ongoing.
More on Crime
- Police in N.B. hope ‘international exposure’ can help solve woman’s disappearance
- Accused in London, Ont. attack has mental health issues, expert tells trial
- Most wanted: Years after Toronto teen stabbing hunt continues for suspect
- Tupac Shakur murder suspect pleads not guilty to orchestrating 1996 killing
Comments