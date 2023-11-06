Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police investigating stabbing in Danforth Avenue area

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 9:55 pm
Toronto police on the scene of a stabbing in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police on the scene of a stabbing in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person has serious injuries after a stabbing on Toronto’s Danforth Avenue, police say.

Toronto police said they were called to Danforth and Cedarvale avenues around 8:15 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim. Paramedics said he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police believe the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Trending Now

The stabbing may have happened an hour before police arrived at the scene, the force said in a social media post.

The investigation is ongoing.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices